Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A photograph of the late Bill and Lucinda Barron sits atop a stack of photographs belonging to their son Kyle Barron of Akron. These photographs were in the package that was not stolen when the United States Postal Service left three of Barron's boxes containing irreplaceable family heirlooms on his front stoop even though the packages required a signature upon delivery. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kyle Barron goes through a box containing family heirlooms Tuesday in Akron. Two other boxes containing more irreplaceable family heirlooms were stolen from his front stoop after they were left there by the United State Postal Service even though the packages required a signature upon delivery. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kyle Barron goes through a bible that has been in his family since the mid 1800's that he was able to bring back to Akron with him on a plane after his mother died in Oregon. Two packages containing irreplaceable family heirlooms were stolen from his front stoop after they were left there by the United States Postal Service even though the packages required a signature upon delivery. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)