Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Phillip Battle, who was arrested for shooting his wife in the head in November, pleads guilty to a lesser charge at the Summit County Courthouse on Wednesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Phillip Battle, who was arrested for shooting his wife in the head in November, listens to the judge next to his attorney Don Hicks after Battle plead guilty to a lesser charge at the Summit County Courthouse on Wednesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Attorney Don Hicks explains the judges orders to Phillip Battle, who was arrested for shooting his wife in the head in November, after Battle plead guilty to a lesser charge at the Summit County Courthouse on Wednesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)