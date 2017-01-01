Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Crystal Thomas the mother of Marcus Glover talks of her opposition of the early release request of David Hillis as she sits in her apartment in Barberton. David Hillis shot and killed Marcus Glover as Glover was running away from him after Hillis said Glover and another man attempted to rob him in his home. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Family photo of Marcus Glover who was shot and killed by David Hillis. (Photo courtesy Glover Family )
Thomas Glover, the father of Marcus Glover talks of his opposition of the early release request of David Hillis in Barberton. David Hillis shot and killed Marcus Glover as Glover was running away from him after Hillis said Glover and another man attempted to rob him in his home. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Thomas the mother of Marcus Glover talks of her opposition of the early release request of David Hillis as she sits in her apartment. David Hillis shot and killed Marcus Glover as Glover was running away from him after Hillis said Glover and another man attempted to rob him in his home. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Thomas and Thomas Glover, the parents of Marcus Glover have collected letters from family and friends opposing David Hillis' request for an early release from jail. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Thomas the mother of Marcus Glover talks of her opposition of the early release request of David Hillis as she sits in her apartment. David Hillis shot and killed Marcus Glover as Glover was running away from him after Hillis said Glover and another man attempted to rob him in his home. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this file photo, Kerry M. O'Brien (left) stands next to his client David Hillis as Hillis pleads guilty in August 2016 for voluntary manslaughter in the death of Marcus Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Thomas Glover (left) the father of Marcus Glover, Paul Williams, his cousin and Crystal Thomas, the mother Marcus Glover, talk of their frustration with the justice system and their opposition to the early release request of David Hillis. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Crystal Thomas (right) the mother of Marcus Glover talks of her opposition of the early release request of David Hillis as she sits in her apartment with Glover's father, Thomas Glover. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)