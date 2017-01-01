Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Chinille Hunt (left) wife of victim Erick Hunt, Sr., is hugged by Monique Mingo, Darien Mingo, after her son's sentencing for the shooting death of Hunt in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darien Mingo, wipes away his tears, while listening to his mother Monique Mingo talk about him at his sentencing for the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr. in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Attorney Jon Sinn pats his client Darien Mingo on the arm after Mingo's sentencing for the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr. in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Carla Hunt, the sister of victim Erick Hunt Sr., fights back tears as she attempts to address the court, at the sentencing of Darien Mingo for the shooting death of Hunt in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Hunt, overcome with emotion, was unable to continue her statement. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darien Mingo looks up as he listens at his sentencing for the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr. in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who had plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Commons Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield tears up as she gets ready to sentence Darien Mingo for the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr. after hearing from members of the Hunt family and the Mingo family in court on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter. was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Darien Mingo looks up as he reads a statement at his sentencing for the shooting death of Erick Hunt Sr. in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Wednesday in Akron. Mingo, who plead guilty of involuntary manslaughter, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 9 years for the involuntary manslaughter and one year on the gun specification. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
To avoid conviction, William Knight’s attorneys will have to show he or his family were in serious danger when he shot and killed an Akron man selling his son-in-law’s stolen dirt bike Monday night, a legal expert said.