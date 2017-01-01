Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Billy Patterson listens to Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield during his hearing on a plea agreement for the robbery and rape of an elderly neighbor on Tuesday in Akron. Patterson received 15 years in prison and was classified a tier 3 sex offender after pleading guilty. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Billy Patterson changes his plea to guilty during a hearing for the robbery and rape of an elderly neighbor in the courtroom of Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield on Tuesday in Akron. Patterson received 15 years in prison and was classified a tier 3 sex offender. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)