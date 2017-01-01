Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A family photo of Zakareia Zak Husein, 21, who was killed during a robbery Dec. 2015 at Premium New York Style Pizza, 380 E. Glenwood Ave in Akron where he worked part-time while going to school. He was a University of Akron junior studying international business. (Family photo)
Ammar Hussein, gives a video interview in front of the Stubbs Justice Center on Thursday. Hussein's brother was killed during a robbery of the family's Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Ave. in Dec. 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ammar Hussein, listens to Akron Police Capt. Jesse Leeser during a press conference in front of the Stubbs Justice Center on Thursday. Hussein's brother was killed during a robbery of the family's Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Ave. in Dec. 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Shaquille Anderson of Akron faces a murder charge in the 2015 slaying of University of Akron student Zak Husein. (Image courtesy of the Akron Police Department)
Ammar Hussein, talks with Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards before a press conference in front of the Stubbs Justice Center on Thursday. Hussein's brother was killed during a robbery of the family's Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Ave. in Dec. 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ammar Hussein, is interviewed by media after a press conference in front of the Stubbs Justice Cente. Hussein's brother was killed during a robbery of the family's Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Ave. in Dec. 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ammar Hussein, waits for a press conference in front of the Stubbs Justice Center. Hussein's brother was killed during a robbery of the family's Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Ave. in Dec. 2015. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Premium New York Style Pizza on Glenwood Avenue in July 2017. Zak Hussein was killed during a robbery of the family business on in 2015. Police announced today that they have solved the 2015 murder. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)