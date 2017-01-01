Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Brock Richardson is sentenced for providing heroin to a 21-year-old man who died after taking it at the Summit County Courthouse on Wednesday in Akron. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands sentenced him to three years on the involuntary manslaughter charge and two years on the corrupting another with drugs charge. He will be eligible for judicial release after serving two and a half years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Brock Richardson is sentenced for providing heroin to a 21-year-old man who died after taking it at the Summit County Courthouse on Wednesday in Akron. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands sentenced him to three years on the involuntary manslaughter charge and two years on the corrupting another with drugs charge. He will be eligible for judicial release after serving two and a half years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)