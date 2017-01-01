Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Dashawn Tomlin was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 15 years. He was represented by attorneys Jon Sinn (left) and John Greven. (Stephanie Warsmith/Akron Beacon Journal)
Katherine Vinson (left) tells Dashawn Tomlin she forgives him Monday morning during his sentencing for the shooting death of her son. Also pictured are Assistant Summit County prosecutor Jennie Shuki and Tomlin's attorneys, Jon Sinn (left) and John Greven. (Stephanie Warsmith/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dashawn Tomlin was sentenced to life in prison with possible parole after 15 years. He was represented by attorneys Jon Sinn (left) and John Greven. (Stephanie Warsmith/Akron Beacon Journal)