Chief Summit County Prosecutor Margaret Scott announces that Stanley Ford has been linked to two other neighborhood fires during a press conference at the Ocasek Building on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Stanley Ford during a video appearance for a hearing in the arraignment courtroom of Akron Municipal Court Thursday, May 25, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. Stanley Ford has been tied to three fires in his neighborhood, two that claimed 9 lives. Summit County prosecutors announced today they will seek the death penalty. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Police Chief James Nice talks with Chief Summit County Prosecutor Margaret Scott after a press conference announcing that Stanley Ford has been linked to two other neighborhood fires on Thursday, July 27, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
A chained link fence surrounds the remains of the house on Fultz Street in Akron Thursday. Stanley Ford has been tied to three fires in his neighborhood, two that claimed 9 lives. Summit County prosecutors announced today they will seek the death penalty. (Rick Armon/Akron Beacon Journal)
In this May 2017 file photo, Denise Huggins, mother of Dennis Huggins touches his photograph during a memorial service at the Word Church for the seven people who perished in a house fire on May 15. Dennis, his wife Angela Boggs, and five of their children died. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cori and Jordon Lewis, the daughter-in-law and son of fire victim Lindell Lewis, expressed relief Thursday that the now know who is responsible. They attended a press conference to announce that Stanley Ford has been indicted for three fires. (Stephanie Warsmith/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lindell Lewis, who was one of the victims of a fire at his home on Fultz Street, is seen in an undated family photo. (Courtesy of family)
Gloria Jean Hart died of fatal fire that was ruled arson on April 18, 2016.
State Fire Marshal Police investigate the scene of a fatal fire at Fultz and Hillcrest streets in 2016 where Gloria Jean Hart and Lindell Lewis both died. Stanley Ford has been tied to three fires in his neighborhood, two that claimed 9 lives. Summit County prosecutors announced today they will seek the death penalty. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Akron Police and State Fire Marshals come out of 1374 Hillcrest Street as they search that home and the one next door at 1370 Hillcrest Street, just around the corner from the site of the fatal fire in this 2017 file photo. Stanley Ford has been tied to three fires in his neighborhood, two that claimed 9 lives. Summit County prosecutors announced today they will seek the death penalty. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal file photo)