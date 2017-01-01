Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Tang Haofu of FMI/Creation Investment (left) talks with Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic at the 106th meeting of the Greater Akron Chamber at the John S.Knight Convention Center on Tuesday, in Akron. Plusquellic received the 2013 H. Peter Burg award at the banquet. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Don Plusquellic gestures as he gives his address after receiving the H. Peter Burg award at the 106th meeting of the Greater Akron Chamber at the John S. Knight Convention Center on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)