Akron's Bryan Gallego (left) is hit from behind by Northern Illinois' Sean Totsch during the second half of the Zips 2-0 victory over the Huskies in the 2012 Mid-American Conference men's soccer championship at First Energy Field in Nov. 2012 Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's Wil Trapp (right) battles Pittsburgh's Nico Wrobel for possession in the first half of a college soccer game at the University of Akron in April 2012, in Akron, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron's DeAndre Yedlin (right) leaps to knock the ball away from Northern Illinois' Jayson LeSeth during the second half of the Zips 2-0 victory over the Huskies in the 2012 Mid-American Conference men's soccer championship at First Energy Field in Nov. 2012 in Akron, Ohio. (Ed Suba Jr./Akron Beacon Journal)