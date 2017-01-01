Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Members of the Burning Bush Church Youth 4 Christ group dance during the program "Expressions of Dr. King" presented by the Akron NAACP at the Miller South School for the Visual & Performing Arts Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alexis "XPOSYUR" Boyd, a spoken word artist from Akron, performs during the program "Expressions of Dr. King" presented by the Akron NAACP at the Miller South School for the Visual & Performing Arts Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kimyata Cooper III, 7, of Akron performs a dramatic reading of excerpts from Dr. Martin Luther King's speech, "I Have A Dream," during the program "Expressions of Dr. King" presented by the Akron NAACP at the Miller South School for the Visual & Performing Arts Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Effie Stewart of Akron encourages young people to have their voices heard after recounting her own experience of the day Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated during the program "Expressions of Dr. King" presented by the Akron NAACP at the Miller South School for the Visual & Performing Arts Thursday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)