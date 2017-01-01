Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A screenshot from a video showing an Akron middle school student whose arm was fractured after she was confronted in a hallway at Jennings Career Learning Center by an on-duty Akron police officer assigned to school.
Sandra Williams (left) with her daughter Tamika Williams, 14, and their attorney Eddie Sipplen at his office Thursday in Akron. Tamika suffered a fractured arm when confronted by an on-duty Akron police officer at Jennings Middle School in October. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sandra Williams points out where the fracture occurred on the arm of her daughter Tamika Williams, 14, Thursday. Tamika suffered a fractured arm when confronted by an on-duty Akron police officer at Jennings Middle school. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tamika Williams, 14, looks over at her attorney Eddie Sipplen at his office Thursday in Akron. Tamika suffered a fractured arm when confronted by an on-duty Akron police officer at Jennings Middle School in October. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tamika Williams, 14, suffered a fractured arm when confronted by an on-duty Akron police officer at Jennings Middle school. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
