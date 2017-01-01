Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A pedestrian suffered possibly life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car at 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on Triplett Boulevard in Akron's Ellet neighborhood, police said. (Photo courtesy of News 5 Cleveland)
