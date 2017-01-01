Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An animal handler walks an elephant out of a Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus railcar on Oct. 24, 1990, in Peninsula, Ohio, before parading to the Coliseum in Richfield. (Susan Kirkman/akron Beacon Journal file photo)
Flames shoot from the top of the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus during performance at Hartford, Connecticut on July 6, 1944. Shortly after, the tent collapsed, trapping many of the patrons who were still in the arena. (AP Photo)
Flames shoot from the top of the main tent of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus during performance at Hartford, Connecticut on July 6, 1944. Shortly after, the tent collapsed, trapping many of the patrons who were still in the arena. (AP Photo)
In this May 1, 2016 file photo, Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
In this Feb. 28, 1945 photo, Elizabeth Wallenda pauses on an aerial ladder during rehearsal for her return to the Wallenda troupe's high wire act with the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, now in winter quarters in Sarasota, Fla. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run of performances. Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected. (AP Photo/Earl Shugars)
FILE - In the 1882 file image at an unknown location, American showman P.T. Barnum is shown. In his lifetime, Barnum was an entrepreneur, museum owner, politician, journalist, impressario and creator of his circus "The Greatest Show on Earth" in 1871. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run of performances. Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected. (AP Photo, File)
In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo, Chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, Kenneth Feld, poses for a photo, in Ellenton, Fla. Feld Entertainment, which owns The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus told The Associated Press declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing. Feld said when the company removed elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected. (AP Photo/Tamara Lush)
An animal handler walks an elephant out of a Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus railcar on Oct. 24, 1990, in Peninsula, Ohio, before parading to the Coliseum in Richfield. (Susan Kirkman/akron Beacon Journal file photo)