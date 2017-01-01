Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Officer Rodney Brock stands guard at the memorial of Officer Guy Norris (12/23/1917) on S. Broadway just north of Voris Street during Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Captain Daniel Zampelli (left) and Officer Jeff Ross (right) lead Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday in Akron. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Debi Foss, daughter of fallen Officer Ronald D. Rotruck (7/21/1964), and her son Jon Foss stand for a photo at the memorial of Debi's dad with Officer R.L. Mullens during Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday on Memorial Pkwy in Akron. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
An police car cruises past a memorial wreath before Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday at FOP Lodge #7 in Akron, Ohio. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Passengers look through a memorial pamphlet featuring fallen officers at Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Seen from a trolly window, an officer stands guard at the memorial of Officer Stephen J. Ondas during Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday at Orland and Lawton Avenues in Akron. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lenora Long, a traffic bureau employee with the Akron Police Department, reads the memorial pamphlet before Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday at FOP lodge #7 in Akron. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lt. Rick Edwards speaks before Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday at FOP Lodge #7 in Akron, Ohio. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A passenger looks out the window at a memorial for Officer Ben J. Franklin (1/10/1992) outside Buchtel High School during Akron's Fallen Officer Memorial Tour on Thursday in Akron. Passengers on a trolly visited memorial markers throughout the city honoring the 26 fallen officers Akron has lost over the years. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)