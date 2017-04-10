Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Racers and Golden Glove award winner, A.J. Andrews is photographed by photographer Peter Hapak at the Harper Dry Lake in Hinkley, California on Monday, April 10, 2017. Andrews is one of the 23 athletes featured in the annual ESPN BODY Issue which hits the newsstands July 7. (Photo by Eric Lutzens for ESPN)
Akron Racers and Golden Glove award winner, A.J. Andrews is photographed by photographer Peter Hapak at the Harper Dry Lake in Hinkley, California on Monday, April 10, 2017. Andrews is one of the 23 athletes featured in the annual ESPN BODY Issue which hits the newsstands July 7. (Photo by Eric Lutzens for ESPN)N
Ezekiel Elliott is one of the 23 athletes featured in the annual ESPN BODY Issue which hits the newsstands July 7. (ESPN cover photo courtesy Kwaku Alston)
Behind the scenes photo: Eric Lutzens
Ezekiel Elliott is photographed by photographer Kwaku Alston at STUDIOS 1019 in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Elliott is one of the 23 athletes featured in the annual ESPN BODY Issue which hits the newsstands July 7. (Photo courtesy by Eric Lutzens for ESPN)