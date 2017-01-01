Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Aini Tahii of Akron chants with other marches on Saturday during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marchers chant "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" on Saturday during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Community supporter Sunny Matthews speaks on Saturday during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marchers make their way down East Cuyahoga Falls Avenue on Saturday during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A marcher holds a sign up toward the crowd on Saturday during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Congolese refugee Eka Anthony, 22, of Akron speaks on Saturday,during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Nearly 300 protestors showed up for the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims on Saturday in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Marchers are illuminated by few lights in a parking lot across from The Office on North Main Street as they listen to speakers on Saturday during the Akron Peace March for Refugees, Immigrants and Muslims in North Hill. The march went from Patterson Park and ended in Temple Square where marchers listened to speakers. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
