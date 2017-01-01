Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Boyd Bush of Stow aka The Indestructible Popeye grins with a screwdriver in his nose during his sideshow performance on South Highland Ave. during the 2017 Summit Stage Fest held at Highland Square in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Boyd Bush of Stow aka The Indestructible Popeye kicks his feet in the air as he lays on a bed of nails during his sideshow performance on South Highland Ave. during the 2017 Summit Stage Fest held at Highland Square in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Kyle Jozsa of Jumping Off the Page Wandering Aesthetics (right) acts out an improvised skit with the help of Gabrielle Carrino of Bath in front of the Highland Theatre during the 2017 Summit Stage Fest held at Highland Square in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
A crowd looks on at the performance of the musical "Hairspray" during the 2017 Summit Stage Fest held at Highland Square in Akron on Saturday. Thousands of visitors roamed Highland Square to take in a wide variety of performing arts during Saturday's festival. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Tracy Turnblad, portrayed by Sarah Jane Toy, right, pleads with her mother Edna, portrayed by Patrick Michael Dukeman as they perform "Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now" from the musical "Hairspray" on the Blue Moon Club stage during the 2017 Summit Stage Fest held at Highland Square in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Festival goers clap at the conclusion of Weathervane Playhouse's performance of "Hairspray" during the 2017 Summit Stage Fest held at Highland Square in Akron on Saturday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)