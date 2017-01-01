Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pony Badi (cq) of Akron shows off the parasol she purchased at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard as her friend Chris Wedlund (background) of Seattle, Washington purchased items from Tonia Wright, a board member and secretary for the group Akron Say No to Dope Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Mary Krosnick (left) a volunteer and board member of Akron Say No to Dope assists customer Chris Wedlund visiting the area from Seattle, Washington in the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tonia Wright, a board member and secretary of the group Akron Say No to Dope, opens a Project Dawn naloxone kit at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard Saturday in Akron. A class will be offered on how to use the kit on Jan. 17. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Chelsie Soberon a volunteer at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard arranges sale items on a counter Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Items for sale on display at the New Beginnings Thrift Store & Boutique on Kenmore Boulevard Saturday in Akron. Proceeds from the store will be used to open a safe house where addicts can stay after detox while awaiting an available spot in a treatment program. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)