Akron Public Schools superintendent David James (left) listens to Beverly Warren, president of Kent State University, talk about a new partnership with Akron Public Schools during a ceremony naming APS a Ford Next Generation Learning Community at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Center for STEM Learning on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Beverly Warren, president of Kent State University, talks about a new partnership with Akron Public Schools during a ceremony naming APS a Ford Next Generation Learning Community at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Center for STEM Learning on Tuesday, in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cheryl Carrier, executive director of Ford Next Generation Learning Community announces Akron Public Schools as a Ford Next Generation Learning Community during a ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Center for STEM Learning on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan (left) and Kent State University president Beverly Warren listen at a ceremony where Akron Public Schools was named a Ford Next Generation Learning Community at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Center for STEM Learning on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)