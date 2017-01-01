Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Public School Superintendent David James pumps his fist while announcing positive returns on Issue 61 at the Akron Urban League on Tuesday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Public Schools Director of Community Partnerships Carla Sibley (left) and Akron City Councilman Jeff Fusco look over election results at a Issue 61 results party at the Akron Urban League on Tuesday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)