Dave Wood (left) a business process consultant for Goodyear shows Nyo Do how one of the smoke detectors being installed in Do's home by another Goodyear employee works as they volunteer their time and install smoke alarms in Akron homes Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bill Gaudet, the director of Global Engineering at Goodyear installs a smoke alarm in a North Hill neighborhood home as he and other Goodyear employees volunteer their time and install smoke alarms in Akron homes Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Goodyear employees collect their supplies at the American Red Cross before heading out to homes as they volunteer their time installing smoke alarms in Akron homes Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tim Frosell, the vice president of Global Manufacturing collects the supplies he will need at the American Red Cross as he joins other Goodyear employees as they volunteer their time and install smoke alarms in Akron homes Thursday. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)