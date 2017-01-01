Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kindergartener Masse Konneh proudly shows her student photos at the STEAM Academy in the Firestone Park neighborhood of Akron. Art teacher Nicole Bozickovich, organized student interns from the Cleveland Institute of Art to photograph the students. Prints were donated by Simple Color Lab. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kindergartener Masse Konneh proudly shows her student photos at the STEAM Academy in the Firestone Park neighborhood of Akron. Art teacher Nicole Bozickovich, organized student interns from the Cleveland Institute of Art to photograph the students. Prints were donated by Simple Color Lab. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Leah Trznadel, a sophomore at the Cleveland Institute of Art, shows her camera to first grader K'Drin Hancox at the STEAM Academy. Trznadel was one of several interns from CIA who shot class photos for all the students at the charter school . (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
First grader Alana Magrell (right) looks at her student photos at STEAM Academy. Student interns from the Cleveland Institute of Art photographed the students. All 175 students received one 8-by-10, two 5-by-7s and four wallet sized prints. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Aneela Hermosa shows a classmate her student photos at STEAM Academy. Student interns from the Cleveland Institute of Art shot the photos which were donated by Simple Color Lab. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
K'Drin Hancox poses with his student photo at STEAM Academy. Art teacher Nicole Bozickovich organized the project that provided all 175 students in the school with one 8-by-10, two 5-by-7s and four wallet sized prints. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Art Teacher Nicole Bozickovich shows two of the large format art installations created by her students at STEAM Academy. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ariah Sanders poses with her student photo at STEAM Academ. Under the direction of art teacher Nicole Bozickovich, student interns from the Cleveland Institute of Art photographed each student. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kindergartener Keyon Lindsey excitedly pulls his student photos from an envelope at STEAM Academy . Student interns from the Cleveland Institute of Art shot the photos which were donated by Simple Color Lab. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Art teacher Nicole Bozickovich loads up her art cart at STEAM Academy. She doesn't have a dedicated art room; instead she rolls her supplies from room to room on her art-cart. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)