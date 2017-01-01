Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
The Rev. Gregory Harrison of Antioch Baptist Church asks a question after Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan unveiled a comprehensive non-discrimination ordinance and proposed Akron Civil Rights Commission at First Congregational Church of Akron Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan unveils comprehensive non-discrimination ordinance and proposed Akron Civil Rights Commission at First Congregational Church of Akron Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ellen Lander Nischt, assistant law director of the City of Akron, addresses the audience at the unveiling of the comprehensive non-discrimination ordinance and proposed Akron Civil Rights Commission at First Congregational Church of Akron Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
The Rev. Nanette Pitt, senior minister of the First Congregational Church of Akron is a member of the Akron United Steering Committee that formed the Akron United Non-Discrimination Ordinance Monday in Akron. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)