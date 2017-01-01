Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Madyson Bee, 17, (left) of Hudson and her sister Destiny Bee, 11, make their way up a sledding hill at Kendall Hills as they enjoy their snow day from school in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Tuesday in Peninsula. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jack Gover of Akron plays fetch with his dog, Hope, at Goodyear Heights Metro Park on Tuesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joe Heffernan applies salt to the parking lot of the John S. Knight Center on Tuesday. More snow is expected in the forecast for Akron and the Summit County area. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sledders embrace the heavy fall at Goodyear Heights Metro Park on Tuesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cameron Kennell, 12, of Tallmadge rolls off his sled at Goodyear Heights Metro Park on Tuesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Jeffery Sanicky, 7, enjoys his day off from Rootstown Elementary School sledding at Goodyear Heights Metro Park on Tuesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sledders come down the hill at Goodyear Heights Metro Park on Tuesday in Akron. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)