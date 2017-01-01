Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Amy Mothersbaugh of Akron Soul Train talks about the area where shipping container homes will be placed as she talks about the artist residency program near the former Canal Street on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amy Mothersbaugh of Akron Soul Train talks about the area where shipping container homes will be placed as she talks about the artist residency program near the former Canal Street on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amy Mothersbaugh of Akron Soul Train talks about the area where shipping container homes will be placed as she talks about the artist residency program near the former Canal Street on Tuesday in Akron. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Preliminary design renderings for phases 1-4 of the Akron Soul Train Project, a proposed village of tiny homes for traveling artists.
Preliminary design renderings for phases 1-4 of the Akron Soul Train Project, a proposed village of tiny homes for traveling artists.
Preliminary design renderings for phases 1-4 of the Akron Soul Train Project, a proposed village of tiny homes for traveling artists.
Preliminary design renderings for phases 1-4 of the Akron Soul Train Project, a proposed village of tiny homes for traveling artists.