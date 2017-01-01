Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Bernetta Vickers shows remorse to the family of the late Dontay Dudley during her sentencing on Wednesday. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed Dudley, her boyfriend. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Summit County Sherriff's deputies run toward the scene where family members and friends of defendant Bernetta Vickers and the late Dontay Dudley get into a scuffle after the sentencing of Vickers on Wednesday outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend Dontay Dudley. No one appeared to be injured in the confrontation outside. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Lyine Vickers, aunt to defendant Bernetta Vickers, is comforted during the sentencing of her niece. Bernetta Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend, Dontay Dudley. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bernadette Dudley, mother of the late Donte Dudley, is comforted while speaking on behalf of her son at the sentencing of Bernetta Vickers on Wednesday. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed Dudley, her boyfriend. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Bernetta Vickers listens to her sentence on Wednesday at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend, Dontay Dudley. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Asia Vickers, younger sister to defendant Bernetta Vickers, speaks on behalf of her sister during her sentencing at the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend, Dontay Dudley. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A man who left the courtroom during Bernetta Vickers sentencing is reprimanded by Summit County Sherriff's deputies after getting into a scuffle outside the Summit County Courthouse in Akron. Vickers was sentenced to 12-years total for a shooting in May 2015 that killed her boyfriend, Dontay Dudley. No one appeared to be injured in the confrontation. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)