Carson Belles, 12, of Akron rides the carousal wearing the headphones from his sensory inclusive bag provided by the Akron Zoo. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
(left to right) Akron Zoo President Doug Piekarz, Marketing and Group Sales Manager Elena Bell, Amy Belles, Jack Belles and their son Carson Belles, 12, cut the ribbon at a press conference for the new sensory inclusive zoo. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Amy Belles of Akron speaks at a press conference about how to sensory inclusive zoo will benefit all zoo visitors. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo President Doug Piekarz speaks about the new sensory inclusive zoo at a press conference. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Signs mark headphone zones throughout the zoo to warn sensory inclusive visitors they are entering a loud zone. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo's Marketing and Group Sales Manager Elena Bell explains what contents are in a sensory bag at a press conference at the Akron Zoo. The Akron Zoo is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. The bags include headphones, fidget toys and a mood chart for non-verbal visitors to explain how they are feeling. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)
A designated quiet area is marked at the Akron Zoo which is the first zoo in Ohio and second zoo in the country to become a certified sensory inclusive zoo. (Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal)