Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Akron Zoo Animal Keeper Jenn Clark chuckles as Phoenix the hawk flaps it's wings during the Akron Zoo's JUST ZOO IT animal show held at the Akron Civic Theater on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo animal keeper Jenn Clark (right) handles Tai the iguana as he is projected onto the screen above during the JUST ZOO IT animal show held at the Akron Civic Theater on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Da'Veon Ward of Akron, 4, gets a close look at a bearded lizard following Sunday's JUST ZOO IT animal show put on by the Akron Zoo at the Akron Civic Theater on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
An audience of a few hundred people came out to watch and participate in the Akron Zoo's JUST ZOO IT animal show held at the Akron Civic Theater on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Eleven-year-old Anginae Buckner of Uniontown (left) races to place fruit in a dish against her brother Burton, 9, during a husbandry activity during the Akron Zoo's JUST ZOO IT animal show held at the Akron Civic Theater on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)
Akron Zoo Education Specialist Todd Boerner (left) motions Jason Swank of North Canton to place his hand on his waist during an animal training activity during the Akron Zoo's JUST ZOO IT animal show at the Akron Civic Theater on Sunday. (Jeff Lange/Special to the Beacon Journal)