Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ana, the Akron Zoo's endangered golden lion tamarin, goes through successful cataract surgery. This is believed to be the first time this surgery has been performed on a primate as small as Ana. (Akron Zoo)
Ana, the Akron Zoo's endangered golden lion tamarin, goes through successful cataract surgery. This is believed to be the first time this surgery has been performed on a primate as small as Ana. (Akron Zoo)
A file photo of Ana, the Akron Zoo's endangered golden lion tamarin who has had successful cataract surgery. This is believed to be the first time this surgery has been performed on a primate as small as Ana. (Akron Zoo)