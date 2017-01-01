Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Kat Blanchard of Akron works with her daughter Sophia, 4 to make structures out of toothpicks and marshmallows at the Akron Zoo on Saturday, January 5, 2013 in Akron, Ohio. The Akron Zoo will host Cabin Fever Reliever every Saturday in January from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. featuring free crafts, hot chocolate and story telling indoors. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
