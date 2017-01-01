Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Young men in Alchemy group play drums together at a workshop at Lawton Community Center in the May 13, 2011 file photo. Founder G. Kwame Scruggs vowed to work with the boys through high school. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Alchemy members Christopher Sibley of Copley High School (left) and Aaron Carey of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School play drums in this May 13, 2011 file photo. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Kwame Scruggs talks about his after school program called Alchemy in this Jan 25, 2006 file photo. (Akron Beacon Journal/Ken Love)