Detroit Tigers' Alex Avila catches a foul ball hit by New York Yankees' Russell Martin in the second inning during Game 3 of the American League championship series Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
New York Yankees' Mark Teixeira makes a catch from from third baseman Eric Chavez as Detroit Tigers' Quintin Berry is out at first on a sacrifice in the third inning during Game 3 of the American League championship series Tuesday in Detroit. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Delmon Young hits a solo homer against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Comerica Park in Detroit, on Tuesday. (Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/MCT)