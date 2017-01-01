Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
East Team's Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks, LeBron James of the Miami Heat, Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat, Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Tyson Chandler of the New York Knicks look at the monitor during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
East Team's Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers goes up for a shot during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
West Team's Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs defends East Team's Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
East Team's LeBron James of the Miami Heat (left) is guarded by West Team's Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
West Team's Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs (21) shoots over East Team's Carmelo Anthony (7) of the New York Knicks, during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson, Pool)
West Team's Chris Paul of the Los Angeles Clippers shoots against East Team's LeBron James of the Miamia Heat during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
West Team's Zach Randolph of the Memphis Grizzlies and East Team's Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls go after a loose ball, during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Sunday, in Houston. (AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson/Reuters Pool)