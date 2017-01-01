Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
A student uses a mouse while competing in the High School Esports Invitational (HSEI) 2017 at Robert Morris University in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Robert Morris University Illinois freshmen from left, Sondra Burrows, Brian Rodonis and Alex Chapman practice playing the video game League of Legends with their collegiate teammates at their on-campus training facility in Chicago. The small private university is offering hefty scholarships for players of League of Legends, which has become one of the most popular games for organized team competitions nationwide. (AP File Photo/M. Spencer Green)
Students from Oswego East High School, top, and Arrowhead High School in Hartland, Wis., bottom, compete in the High School Esports Invitational (HSEI) 2017 at Robert Morris University in Chicago. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Robert Morris University Illinois freshman, Alex Chapman, left, is critiqued by assistant coach Jose Carrasco as he practices playing the video game League of Legends with their collegiate teammates at their on-campus training facility in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)
T.J. Bjorklund, left and Jae Yun, members of the "League of Legends" team from the University of Illinois, participate in a match against the University of Maryland in the Big Ten Network "League of Legends" championship in the Battle Theater at North American League Championship Arena at Riot Games. Maryland won the best of five contest by a score of 3-0. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Members of the "League of Legends" team from the University of Maryland huddle up after their victory over the University of Illinois in the Big Ten Network "League of Legends" championship in the Battle Theater at North American League Championship Arena at Riot Games in Los Angeles. Maryland won the best of five contest by a score of 3-0. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Ace Tech Charter High School student Jaycen Strickland competes in the High School Esports Invitational (HSEI) 2017 at Robert Morris University. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)