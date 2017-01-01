Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Charlie Brown joins 23 ambassadors from the LeBron James Family Foundation open the new Cedar Point Shores Water Park Thursday night. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
The LeBron James Family Foundation helps cut the ribbon to formally open the Cedar Point Shores Water Park Thursday night. The water park opens to the public on Saturday. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cedar Point invited the LeBron James Family Foundation to help open it's new water park on Thursday. Proceeds from the First Slide night will be donated to the Foundation. (Craig Webb/Akron Beacon Journal)
With rain falling steady, Rosie’s makers pulled back the white tarps covering the two sections of her body exposed to the elements. Her back three sections were tucked somewhere out of sight inside a steel building at the Robbins Co., a Solon manufacturer of massive tunnel bores.