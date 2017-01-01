Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People gather for a candle lit protest in front of the Supreme Court in Warsaw, Poland, Monday. Polish President Andrzej Duda announced earlier that he will veto two contentious bills widely seen as assaults on the independence of the judicial system, but the protesters demand a veto for a third bill. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)
Polish President Andrzej Duda makes a statement in Warsaw, Poland, Monday. Duda announced that he will veto two contentious bills widely seen as assaults on the independence of the judicial system. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz)