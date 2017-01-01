Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Joel Parkinson (left) and his son Robert Parkinson, 18, stand in front of the model World War II German Panzer division display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. Joel's father Robert L. Parkinson assembled the 15,000 piece display. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A model of the 2nd Armored Panzer Grenadier Company that is part of the model World War II German Panzer division display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
A photograph of Robert L. Parkinson who assembled the 15,000 piece World War II German Panzer division model display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joel Parkinson holds a model of World War II German Panzer division tank at the Panzer model display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. Joel's father Robert L. Parkinson assembled the 15,000 piece display. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Joel Parkinson talks about the model World War II German Panzer division display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. Joel's father Robert L. Parkinson assembled the 15,000 piece display. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
Panzer tanks in the model World War II German Panzer division display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)
German soldiers in the model World War II German Panzer division display at the World War II History & Art Museum Friday, March 29, 2013 in Alliance, Ohio. (Karen Schiely/Akron Beacon Journal)