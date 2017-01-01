Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ann Romney speaks to campaign volunteers during a campaign bus tstop at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center on Thursday in Wadsworth. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ann Romney waves to campaign volunteers arriving at a campaign bus stop at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center on Thursday. Her former sister-in-law Ronna Romney and Cindy McCain accompanied her. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ann Romney holds four month-old Kellan Gailey, grandson of Wadsworth Mayor Robin Laubaugh, during a campaign bus trip stop at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center on Thursday. Her former sister-in-law Ronna Romney and Cindy McCain accompanied her. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Ann Romney (center) speaks to campaign volunteers during a campaign bus stop at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center on Thursday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Cindy McCain (left) and Ann Romney (right) listen to Romney's former sister-in-law Ronna Romney introduce Ann during a campaign bus stop at the Wadsworth Republican Victory Center on Thursday. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)