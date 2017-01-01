Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Matthew Iacobelli, 5, gets a high five from Dreidel Man before a Hanukkah celebration at Summit Mall on Monday n Fairlawn, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Sarah Greenblatt lights the "canorah" during a Hanukkah celebration at Summit Mall on Monday in Fairlawn, Ohio. The canned goods in the menorah will be donated to the Akron-Canton Foodbank. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Rabbi Bob Feinberg (right) prepares to light a menorah with Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin at a lighting celebration at Summit Mall on Monday in Fairlawn, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Members of the music group Yiddishe Cup, Alan Douglass (right), Walt Mahovich (clarinet) and Irwin Weinberger (guitar) perform with vocalists from the Lippman School during a menorah lighting celebration at Summit Mall on Monday in Fairlawn, Ohio. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)