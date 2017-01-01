Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Keynote speaker Antwone Fisher tells his life story to a packed house at the Akron Urban League MLK celebration breakfast on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Dr. Geraldine Carter gets a stack of books autographed by author Antwone Fisher after the keynote speaker told his story to a packed house at the Akron Urban League MLK celebration breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)
Keynote speaker Antwone Fisher tells his life story to a packed house at the Akron Urban League MLK celebration breakfast on Monday. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)