Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
An Indian-style slaw features finely julienned carrots, pea pods, cabbage and jicama, garnished with shredded coconut, peanuts and cilantro. (Food styling by Mark Graham.) (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
Though most slaws you'll encounter are shredded with a grater or food processor, a sharp knife makes a beautifully thin julienne of myriad vegetables. (Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS)