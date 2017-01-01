Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Jan. 24 photo, face transplant recipient Andy Sandness attends a speech therapy appointment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He wasn't allowed to see himself immediately after the surgery. His room mirror and cell phone were removed. When he finally did see his face after three weeks, he was overwhelmed. "Once you lose something that you've had forever, you know what it's like not to have it. ... And once you get a second chance to have it back, you never forget it." Just having a nose and mouth are blessings, Sandness says. "The looks are a bonus." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
In this June 10, 2016 photo provided by the Mayo Clinic, Andy Sandness (right) talks with his father, Reed Sandness, and Dr. Samir Mardini (left) before Andy's face transplant procedure at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. In the process leading up to the surgery, Mardini tried to temper his patient's enthusiasm. "Think very hard about this," he said. Only a few dozen transplants have been done around the world, and he wanted Andy to understand the risks and the aftermath: a lifelong regimen of anti-rejection drugs. But Sandness could hardly contain himself. "How long until I can do this?" he asked. (Eric M. Sheahan/Mayo Clinic via AP)
In this Jan. 24 photo, face transplant recipient Andy Sandness looks in a mirror during an appointment with physical therapist Helga Smars, right, at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. He wasn't allowed to see himself immediately after the surgery. His room mirror and cell phone were removed. When he finally did see his face after three weeks, he was overwhelmed. "Once you lose something that you've had forever, you know what it's like not to have it. ... And once you get a second chance to have it back, you never forget it." Just having a nose and mouth are blessings, Sandness says. "The looks are a bonus." (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
This photo provided by Andy Sandness shows him before his injuries in 2006. Two days before Christmas, Sandness reached a breaking point. He'd been sad and drinking too much lately. That night after work while "super, super depressed," he grabbed a rifle from a closet. He stared at it for a while, then put a round in the chamber. He positioned the barrel beneath his chin, took a deep breath and pulled the trigger. Instantly, he knew he'd made a terrible mistake. When the police arrived, an officer who was a friend cradled him in his arms as Sandness begged, "Please, please don't let me die! I don't want to die!" (Courtesy Andy Sandness via AP)