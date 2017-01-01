Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this May 1, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama reads his statement to photographers after making a televised statement on the death of Osama bin Laden from the East Room of the White House in Washington. More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Less than half of Americans say they're better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
In this Jan. 25, 2011 photo, President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington. More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Less than half of Americans say they're better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,)
In this Sept. 9, 2012, file photo, President Barack Obama, right, is picked-up and lifted off the ground by Scott Van Duzer (left) owner of Big Apple Pizza and Pasta Italian Restaurant during an unannounced stop in Ft. Pierce, Fla. More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Less than half of Americans say they're better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
In this March 23, 2010 photo, President Barack Obama signs the health care bill in the East Room of the White House in Washington. More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Less than half of Americans say they're better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)