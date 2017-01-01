Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Deborah Baird, a resident of the neighborhood, shows Tim Matney, University of Akron Archaeology professor, a piece of wood that she thought might be a bone in Schneider Park on Wednesday in Akron. Matney is teaching a three week archeology course that is mapping the potter's field for the old Summit County Infirmary that is in the park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tim Matney, University of Akron archaeology professor, talks about the graves as he stands next to a grave in Schneider Park on Wednesday in Akron. Matney is teaching a three week archeology course that is mapping the potter's field for the old Summit County Infirmary that is in the park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron graduate students Tim Schmucker and Morgan Revels, work on plotting out graves in Schneider Park on Wednesday in Akron. Archeology professor Tim Matney is teaching a three week archeology course that is mapping the potter's field for the old Summit County Infirmary that is in the park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
University of Akron students Klansee Stevens, (left) graduate student Maeve Marino (center) and Sarah Burgess plot out graves in Schneider Park on Wednesday in Akron. Archeology professor Tim Matney is teaching a three week archeology course that is mapping the potter's field for the old Summit County Infirmary that is in the park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)
Tim Matney, University of Akron archaeology professor, gestures to where neighbors believe there are more graves as he stands near a grave in Schneider Park on Wednesday in Akron. Matney is teaching a three week archeology course that is mapping the potter's field for the old Summit County Infirmary that is in the park. (Mike Cardew/Akron Beacon Journal)