Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
People line up to find their precinct before voting at the Active Adult Center on Tuesday election day in Barberton, Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Akron Public Schools Director of Community Partnerships Carla Sibley (left) and Akron City Councilman Jeff Fusco look over election results at a Issue 61 results party at the Akron Urban League on Tuesday in Akron, Ohio. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)