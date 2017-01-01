Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Anthony Skipper pulls a bag of cans from a mountain of redeemed cans at City Scrap & Salvage on Monday in Akron, Ohio. The company is paying 66� per pound this week for Earth Day and business is brisk. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Robert Angles pulls a cart full of cans off the scale at City Scrap & Salvage on Monday in Akron, Ohio. The company is paying 66� per pound this week for Earth Day and business is brisk. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
A truck pulls into City Scrap & Salvage on Monday in Akron, Ohio. The company is paying 66� per pound this week for Earth Day and business is brisk. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)
Anthony Skipper loads cans into a machine at City Scrap & Salvage on Monday in Akron, Ohio. The company is paying 66� per pound this week for Earth Day and business is brisk. (Michael Chritton/Akron Beacon Journal)