Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Monica Joenes is a victim of identity theft along with serveral other neighors. She talks about her battle go get her identity back on Friday, April 19, 2013 in Copley Twp., Ohio. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Monica Jones is a victim of identity theft along with several other neighbors. She talks about her battle get her identity back showing her files of communications and records of the thefts on Friday in Copley Township. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Monica Jones is a victim of identity theft along with several other neighbors. She talks about her battle get her identity back showing her files of communications and records of the thefts on Friday in Copley Township. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Monica Jones is a victim of identity theft along with several other neighbors. She talks about her battle get her identity back showing her files of communications and records of the thefts on Friday in Copley Township. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Monica Jones is a victim of identity theft along with several other neighbors. She talks about her battle get her identity back showing her files of communications and records of the thefts on Friday in Copley Township. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)
Monica Jones is a victim of identity theft along with several other neighbors. She talks about her battle get her identity back showing her files of communications and records of the thefts on Friday in Copley Township. (Paul Tople/Akron Beacon Journal)