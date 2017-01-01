Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Francis is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Florencia Silva (left) from Peru, and Valentina Brunner (right) from Chile, listen to a cellphone live broadcast of the announcement of a new Pope on Wednesday as the Catholic faithfull gather at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. Argentine Jorge Bergoglio was elected pope Wednesday and chose the papal name Francis, becoming first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Pope Francis speaks from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio who chose the name of Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
People sing waving Argentine and Vatican flags outside the Metropolitan Cathedral to celebrate that the newly elected pope is Jorge Bergoglio, Buenos Aires' former archbishop, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday. Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio was named pope on Wednesday, making him the first pope ever from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
This April 4, 2005 file photo shows Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio celebrating a Mass in honor of late Pope John Paul II, pictured at top, at the Buenos Aires Cathedral in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/ Natacha Pisarenko)
People react after white smoke billowed from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday. Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Cardinals watch as Pope Francis speaks to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Francis is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
This Aug. 7, 2009 file photo shows Argentina's Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, right, giving a mass outside San Cayetano church in Buenos Aires. Bergoglio, who took the name of Pope Francis, was elected on Wednesday, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
This Jan. 13, 2007 file photo provided by the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, then Pope Benedict XVI, left, shakes hands with the archbishop of Buenos Aires Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio during their meeting at the Vatican, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2007. Bergoglio, who took the name of Pope Francis, was elected on Wednesday, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/L'Osservatore Romano)
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio who chose the name of Francis is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
In this photo provided by the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Pope Francis delivers his blessing to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/L'Osservatore Romano)
Pope Francis blesses the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Francis is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)
A nun reacts after white smoke billowed from the chimney on the Sistine Chapel indicating that a new pope has been elected in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday. Argentine Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, who chose the name of Pope Francis, is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday. Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio who chose the name of Francis is the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)